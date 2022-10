No need to call for a ride, the AJ1 "Taxi" will get you where you need to go. Donning Taxi yellow on the toe, heel, and outsole against crisp Black overlays, this classic take on the shoe that launched MJ's signature line looks right at home on your city's streets. Premium leather, the woven tongue label, and a debossed Wings logo seal the deal.

SKU: 555088-711