Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction. That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history. From pristine materials to this refreshing Pink Gum and White colorway, and even a shoe-cleaning toothbrush, this edition delivers a lesson in coveted off-court style. Every time you rock 'em, be sure to think of the visionary shopkeepers in Baltimore that made it all happen.

SKU: DM0576-101