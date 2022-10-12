  • Help
Heritage

Air Force 1 '07

Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.

Big Kids' Air Force 1

Patched Up
$105.00

