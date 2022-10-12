What does it mean to be an Angeleno? Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, this special edition AF1 '07 shows off the many identities of Los Angeles. From surf bum to street baller to badass biker, graffiti artist and peace, love and rock-and-roller, the hodgepodge of patches on the upper shows that there's more than one way to do LA. Premium materials like twill and canvas deliver an old-meets-new aesthetic, while the Racer Blue base evokes a perfect California sky. Packed with LA (and Nike) nostalgia, this crafty DIY look honors this streetwear hub for pushing boundaries—and bringing people together.

SKU: DX2304-400