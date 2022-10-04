나이키 에어 포스 1 하이 스컬프트는 모든 조건을 만족시킵니다. 성형 처리된 카라와 제거된 발목 스트랩이 아이코닉한 농구 스타일을 깔끔하게 완성합니다. 은은한 텍스처의 부드러운 가죽이 길들일수록 더욱 아름다워지는 고급스러운 느낌을 선사합니다.
일반 배송
• 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)
• 배송비: 무료배송
• 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.
오늘도착 서비스
• 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)
• 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동
• 서비스비용: 5,000원
A/S 안내
• 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.
4.8 점
Val K - 2022년 10월 04일
So I was a little hesitant on high tops at my age but I love love how these look and feel the slight tan/pink undertone on the young gives a great contrast and they are so soft warm and cozy. The leather is durable these are a great cozy Sunday kinda wear for me. Highly recommend you get a pair for yourself asap!
Alessandro - 2022년 9월 14일
The Air Force 1 High has an extremely plush leather, and a very soft suede. The shoe feels broken in from the first wear, which I appreciated. The inner sock liner of the shoe has a terry cloth feel which got hot very easily. I found myself wearing these out to dinner or the movies but nothing during the recent heat wave. I found it difficult to wear more than a few hours at a time. For a colder season, these will definitely be my go to. They pair very nicely with jeans as well as shorts with some high socks. I love an all white shoe than can bring together an outfit with a statement piece and this one does just that. Not your generic Air Force, this one has more personality which helps me express myself better. Overall the only ting I'd change is the inner lining to a more traditional textile, so it could be better suited for hot weather. This was my first pair of high tops and I was not disappointed!
Rudy - 2022년 9월 13일
I have tried plenty of Air Force 1's and these are possibly the most comfortable Air Force 1's I have ever worn. The leather is a super soft premium tumbled leather and make these a great on foot experience. Another great thing about the premium leather used is that creasing is virtually not existent after wearing. As I mentioned the comfort of these shoes are one of the best in the Air Force 1 line and I believe the material used on the sock liner and insole is another reason these feel great on foot. It's a very soft material and you notice it as soon as you put your foot into the shoes. Again these are one of if not the best feeling and looking Air Force 1's, if you're considering buying you will not be disappointed.
