      나이키 에어 포스 1 스컬프트

      여성 신발

      159,000 원

      평점 높음

      나이키 에어 포스 1 하이 스컬프트는 모든 조건을 만족시킵니다. 성형 처리된 카라와 제거된 발목 스트랩이 아이코닉한 농구 스타일을 깔끔하게 완성합니다. 은은한 텍스처의 부드러운 가죽이 길들일수록 더욱 아름다워지는 고급스러운 느낌을 선사합니다.

      • 현재 컬러: 세일/세서미/퓨어 플래티넘/팬텀
      • 스타일: DC3590-105

      무료 배송 및 반품

      일반 배송 

      • 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)

      • 배송비: 무료배송

      • 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.

      일반 배송 자세히 알아보기

      반품 자세히 알아보기


      오늘도착 서비스

      • 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)

      • 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동

      • 서비스비용: 5,000원

      자세히 알아보기

       

      A/S 안내 

      • 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.

      자세히 알아보기

      리뷰 (94)

      4.8

      • Freaking love these shoes!

        Val K - 2022년 10월 04일

        So I was a little hesitant on high tops at my age but I love love how these look and feel the slight tan/pink undertone on the young gives a great contrast and they are so soft warm and cozy. The leather is durable these are a great cozy Sunday kinda wear for me. Highly recommend you get a pair for yourself asap!

      • Comfort All Day, Not All Seasons...

        Alessandro - 2022년 9월 14일

        The Air Force 1 High has an extremely plush leather, and a very soft suede. The shoe feels broken in from the first wear, which I appreciated. The inner sock liner of the shoe has a terry cloth feel which got hot very easily. I found myself wearing these out to dinner or the movies but nothing during the recent heat wave. I found it difficult to wear more than a few hours at a time. For a colder season, these will definitely be my go to. They pair very nicely with jeans as well as shorts with some high socks. I love an all white shoe than can bring together an outfit with a statement piece and this one does just that. Not your generic Air Force, this one has more personality which helps me express myself better. Overall the only ting I'd change is the inner lining to a more traditional textile, so it could be better suited for hot weather. This was my first pair of high tops and I was not disappointed!

      • Air Force 1 High Sculpt

        Rudy - 2022년 9월 13일

        I have tried plenty of Air Force 1's and these are possibly the most comfortable Air Force 1's I have ever worn. The leather is a super soft premium tumbled leather and make these a great on foot experience. Another great thing about the premium leather used is that creasing is virtually not existent after wearing. As I mentioned the comfort of these shoes are one of the best in the Air Force 1 line and I believe the material used on the sock liner and insole is another reason these feel great on foot. It's a very soft material and you notice it as soon as you put your foot into the shoes. Again these are one of if not the best feeling and looking Air Force 1's, if you're considering buying you will not be disappointed.

      추가 정보

      상품정보제공고시

      • 제조연월: 수입제품으로 각 상품별 입고 시기에 따라 상이하여 정확한 제조연월 제공이 어렵습니다. 제조연월을 확인하시려면 고객센터에 문의하시기 바라며, 정확한 제조연월은 배송받으신 제품의 라벨을 참고하시기 바랍니다.
      • A/S 책임자와 전화번호: (유)나이키코리아 온라인 스토어 고객센터 / 080-022-0182
      • 세탁방법 및 취급시 주의사항: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기'를 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 미성년자 권리 보호 안내: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기' 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 품질보증기준: 품질보증기간-섬유 및 일반 소재(구입 후 6개월), 가죽소재(구입 후 1년). 유통 중 손상되었거나 품질에 이상이 있는 제품에 한하여 소비자 피해 보상 규정에 의거 보상하여 드립니다. 단, 제품에 부착되어 있는 사용방법 및 취급 시 주의사항에 따라 제품을 관리해 주시고, 소비자 부주의로 인한 품질 이상 및 변형에 대해서는 책임을 지지 않습니다.
      • 제조자/수입품의 경우 수입자를 함께 표기: Nike. Inc / (유)나이키코리아