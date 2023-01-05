에어 트레이너 1에서 클래식한 가을 텍스처가 코트 밖 스타일을 만납니다. 나이키의 전설적인 신발이라는 찬사를 받은 이 신발은 다양하게 조절할 수 있는 룩과 차원이 다른 편안함으로 짐의 필수 아이템으로 자리매김했습니다. 에나멜 그린 스웨이드 오버레이가 스타일과 감성을 한층 더 높여주며 세일 스우시, 앞꿈치 스트랩 및 밑창이 스타일링하기 쉬운 레트로 감성을 더해줍니다. 트레이너를 신고 어디로 향할 생각이세요?
일반 배송
• 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)
• 배송비: 무료배송
• 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.
오늘도착 서비스
• 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)
• 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동
• 서비스비용: 5,000원
A/S 안내
• 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.
4.6 점
angm431345422 - 2023년 1월 05일
Such a dope shoe. Enamel green…totally slept on colorway. I’m glad because I got ‘em almost half off. Quality materials on this one, buttery leather. Looks great with sweatpants or pants. Love this late 80’s silhouette. Don’t understand how this shoe isn’t poppin right now!
Landon737625385 - 2022년 12월 05일
I really love these shoes. This silhouette is so under appreciated and underrated, I would absolutely love to see these shoes in a larger (and more modernized) colorway. These shoes are comfortable and worth a purchase.
AlexandruC282466089 - 2022년 12월 01일
I want to sleep with them, so nice are they...incredible quality you can't find nothing more qualitative and fashionable, retro now in trend nike is the best ❤❤❤
