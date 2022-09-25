주요 콘텐츠로 건너뛰기
      나이키 에어맥스 95 에센셜

      남성 신발

      189,000 원

      평점 높음

      나이키 에어맥스 95 에센셜은 사람의 신체에서 디자인의 영감을 얻었습니다. 중창은 척추를 상징하며, 물결 모양의 패널은 근육을, 신발 끈 고리는 갈비뼈를, 메쉬 갑피는 피부를 형상화했습니다.

      • 현재 컬러: 블랙/다크 그레이/블랙
      • 스타일: CI3705-001

      리뷰 (469)

      4.7

      • 에어맥스 95

        황7965783087 - 2022년 9월 25일

        조금 투박하지만 신었을때 잘 잡아줘서 편안합니다

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 2022년 9월 07일

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • 부모님 선물했는데 좋아하십니담

        이1376552416 - 2022년 8월 31일

        아주 만족도가 높아욤

      추가 정보

      상품정보제공고시

      • 제조연월: 수입제품으로 각 상품별 입고 시기에 따라 상이하여 정확한 제조연월 제공이 어렵습니다. 제조연월을 확인하시려면 고객센터에 문의하시기 바라며, 정확한 제조연월은 배송받으신 제품의 라벨을 참고하시기 바랍니다.
      • A/S 책임자와 전화번호: (유)나이키코리아 온라인 스토어 고객센터 / 080-022-0182
      • 세탁방법 및 취급시 주의사항: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기'를 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 미성년자 권리 보호 안내: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기' 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 품질보증기준: 품질보증기간-섬유 및 일반 소재(구입 후 6개월), 가죽소재(구입 후 1년). 유통 중 손상되었거나 품질에 이상이 있는 제품에 한하여 소비자 피해 보상 규정에 의거 보상하여 드립니다. 단, 제품에 부착되어 있는 사용방법 및 취급 시 주의사항에 따라 제품을 관리해 주시고, 소비자 부주의로 인한 품질 이상 및 변형에 대해서는 책임을 지지 않습니다.
      • 제조자/수입품의 경우 수입자를 함께 표기: Nike. Inc / (유)나이키코리아