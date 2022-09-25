나이키 에어맥스 95 에센셜은 사람의 신체에서 디자인의 영감을 얻었습니다. 중창은 척추를 상징하며, 물결 모양의 패널은 근육을, 신발 끈 고리는 갈비뼈를, 메쉬 갑피는 피부를 형상화했습니다.
4.7 점
황7965783087 - 2022년 9월 25일
조금 투박하지만 신었을때 잘 잡아줘서 편안합니다
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 2022년 9월 07일
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
이1376552416 - 2022년 8월 31일
아주 만족도가 높아욤
