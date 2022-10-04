우수한 안정감과 놀라운 쿠셔닝의 튠드 에어 경험을 선사하는 나이키 에어맥스 플러스로 엣지 있는 감각을 뽐내세요. 오리지널의 웨이브 라인 디자인, TPU 액센트, 갑피의 통기성 좋은 메쉬로 도전적인 스타일을 표현합니다.
4.4 점
ChristopherC701573560 - 2022년 10월 04일
These start out great! Then within months holes start to develop on the bottom of the sneakers. The only way I tend to figure this out is when I get caught in the rain and my feet are SOAKED. As this is the SECOND PAIR of Nikes (and ONLY Nikes) that this has happened to, I dont think I can buy another pair. Otherwise, Fits great, feels great. just wears down within months. Let this be a cautionary tale, that if you buy these (and possible other) Nikes, the soles will abandon you when you need them most.
JosephT849570021 - 2022년 9월 18일
These are way too narrow. Even with the strings loosened as much as possible, it was tighter than comfortable. A pity, as I really like the style and materials. For reference, I have a pair of Nike Air Force 1 in the same size and they fit just right.
김3337765184 - 2022년 9월 14일
편안하고 좋네요. 사이즈는 작게 나와 한치수 필순데 그러면 약간 헐렁거리는 느낌 도데체 왜? 꼭 이래야만 했니? ㅋㅋㅋ
