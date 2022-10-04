주요 콘텐츠로 건너뛰기
      나이키 에어맥스 플러스

      남성 신발

      151,200 원
      189,000 원
      20% 할인

      평점 높음
      블랙/블랙/블랙
      화이트/블랙/쿨 그레이/화이트

      우수한 안정감과 놀라운 쿠셔닝의 튠드 에어 경험을 선사하는 나이키 에어맥스 플러스로 엣지 있는 감각을 뽐내세요. 오리지널의 웨이브 라인 디자인, TPU 액센트, 갑피의 통기성 좋은 메쉬로 도전적인 스타일을 표현합니다.

      • 현재 컬러: 화이트/블랙/쿨 그레이/화이트
      • 스타일: 604133-139

      무료 배송 및 반품

      일반 배송 

      • 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)

      • 배송비: 무료배송

      • 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.

      일반 배송 자세히 알아보기

      반품 자세히 알아보기


      오늘도착 서비스

      • 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)

      • 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동

      • 서비스비용: 5,000원

      자세히 알아보기

       

      A/S 안내 

      • 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.

      자세히 알아보기

      리뷰 (160)

      4.4

      • Sole abandonment!

        ChristopherC701573560 - 2022년 10월 04일

        These start out great! Then within months holes start to develop on the bottom of the sneakers. The only way I tend to figure this out is when I get caught in the rain and my feet are SOAKED. As this is the SECOND PAIR of Nikes (and ONLY Nikes) that this has happened to, I dont think I can buy another pair. Otherwise, Fits great, feels great. just wears down within months. Let this be a cautionary tale, that if you buy these (and possible other) Nikes, the soles will abandon you when you need them most.

      • Way Too Narrow

        JosephT849570021 - 2022년 9월 18일

        These are way too narrow. Even with the strings loosened as much as possible, it was tighter than comfortable. A pity, as I really like the style and materials. For reference, I have a pair of Nike Air Force 1 in the same size and they fit just right.

      • 편안하고 좋네요.

        김3337765184 - 2022년 9월 14일

        편안하고 좋네요. 사이즈는 작게 나와 한치수 필순데 그러면 약간 헐렁거리는 느낌 도데체 왜? 꼭 이래야만 했니? ㅋㅋㅋ

      추가 정보

      상품정보제공고시

      • 제조연월: 수입제품으로 각 상품별 입고 시기에 따라 상이하여 정확한 제조연월 제공이 어렵습니다. 제조연월을 확인하시려면 고객센터에 문의하시기 바라며, 정확한 제조연월은 배송받으신 제품의 라벨을 참고하시기 바랍니다.
      • A/S 책임자와 전화번호: (유)나이키코리아 온라인 스토어 고객센터 / 080-022-0182
      • 세탁방법 및 취급시 주의사항: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기'를 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 미성년자 권리 보호 안내: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기' 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 품질보증기준: 품질보증기간-섬유 및 일반 소재(구입 후 6개월), 가죽소재(구입 후 1년). 유통 중 손상되었거나 품질에 이상이 있는 제품에 한하여 소비자 피해 보상 규정에 의거 보상하여 드립니다. 단, 제품에 부착되어 있는 사용방법 및 취급 시 주의사항에 따라 제품을 관리해 주시고, 소비자 부주의로 인한 품질 이상 및 변형에 대해서는 책임을 지지 않습니다.
      • 제조자/수입품의 경우 수입자를 함께 표기: Nike. Inc / (유)나이키코리아