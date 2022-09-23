전통적인 것을 저버린다고요? 절대 안 될 일이죠. 헤리티지와 혁신을 동시에 기념하며 두 개의 아이콘을 결합한 이 신발은 예상을 뛰어넘는 놀라움을 선사합니다. 가볍고 통기성 좋은 플라이니트가 너무나도 편안한 에어맥스 쿠셔닝과 아름답게 조화를 이룹니다. 신발 끈을 묶고 발을 주인공 삼으세요.
일반 배송
• 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)
• 배송비: 무료배송
• 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.
오늘도착 서비스
• 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)
• 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동
• 서비스비용: 5,000원
A/S 안내
• 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.
4.6 점
Farhan - 2022년 9월 23일
I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.
Moon walkers - 2022년 9월 23일
The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.
Mak - 2022년 9월 22일
Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.
