      170,100 원
      189,000 원
      블랙/화이트
      고스트 그린/핑크 블라스트/포토 블루/블랙

      전통적인 것을 저버린다고요? 절대 안 될 일이죠. 헤리티지와 혁신을 동시에 기념하며 두 개의 아이콘을 결합한 이 신발은 예상을 뛰어넘는 놀라움을 선사합니다. 가볍고 통기성 좋은 플라이니트가 너무나도 편안한 에어맥스 쿠셔닝과 아름답게 조화를 이룹니다. 신발 끈을 묶고 발을 주인공 삼으세요.

      • 현재 컬러: 블랙/화이트
      • 스타일: DM9073-001

      • 정사이즈보다 크게 나온 제품으로, 반 사이즈 작게 주문하는 것을 추천드립니다.

      일반 배송 

      • 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)

      • 배송비: 무료배송

      • 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.

      • 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)

      • 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동

      • 서비스비용: 5,000원

      • 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.

      • 사용 및 제조 후 발생한 폐기물의 재생 소재를 활용하여 책임감 있게 디자인한 제품입니다. 탄소 제로, 폐기물 제로를 달성하기 위해 나이키는 신중하게 소재를 선택합니다. 제품 개발 과정에서 발생하는 탄소 발자국의 70%가 소재에서 발생하기 때문입니다. 나이키는 플라스틱과 원사, 직물을 재활용하여 탄소 배출량을 크게 줄이고 있습니다. 나이키의 목표는 성능과 내구성, 스타일을 그대로 유지하면서도 가능한 한 많은 재생 소재를 사용하는 것입니다.
      • 우리가 스포츠를 즐기며 살아가는 지구의 미래를 보호하기 위한 나이키의 노력과 지속 가능성을 염두에 둔 제품 디자인 등 탄소 제로 및 폐기물 제로를 향한 나이키의 Move to Zero 여정에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.

      • Farhan - 2022년 9월 23일

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

      • Moon walkers - 2022년 9월 23일

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

        Mak - 2022년 9월 22일

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

      • 제조연월: 수입제품으로 각 상품별 입고 시기에 따라 상이하여 정확한 제조연월 제공이 어렵습니다. 제조연월을 확인하시려면 고객센터에 문의하시기 바라며, 정확한 제조연월은 배송받으신 제품의 라벨을 참고하시기 바랍니다.
      • A/S 책임자와 전화번호: (유)나이키코리아 온라인 스토어 고객센터 / 080-022-0182
      • 세탁방법 및 취급시 주의사항: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기'를 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 미성년자 권리 보호 안내: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기' 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 품질보증기준: 품질보증기간-섬유 및 일반 소재(구입 후 6개월), 가죽소재(구입 후 1년). 유통 중 손상되었거나 품질에 이상이 있는 제품에 한하여 소비자 피해 보상 규정에 의거 보상하여 드립니다. 단, 제품에 부착되어 있는 사용방법 및 취급 시 주의사항에 따라 제품을 관리해 주시고, 소비자 부주의로 인한 품질 이상 및 변형에 대해서는 책임을 지지 않습니다.
      • 제조자/수입품의 경우 수입자를 함께 표기: Nike. Inc / (유)나이키코리아