헤리티지와 혁신에 경의를 표현하며 두 개의 아이콘(오래된 것과 새로운 것)을 결합해 탄생한 나이키 에어맥스 플라이니트 레이서는 기대치를 넘어서는 놀라움을 선사합니다. 놀랍도록 가볍고 바람이 잘 통하는 플라이니트와 아주 편안한 에어맥스 쿠셔닝이 조화를 이룹니다. 신발 끈을 묶고 발을 주인공 삼으세요.
일반 배송
• 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)
• 배송비: 무료배송
• 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.
오늘도착 서비스
• 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)
• 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동
• 서비스비용: 5,000원
A/S 안내
• 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.
4.2 점
Sammy22 - 2022년 9월 22일
This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.
Rue - 2022년 9월 22일
This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.
Jamal - 2022년 9월 22일
The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.
