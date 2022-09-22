주요 콘텐츠로 건너뛰기
|

인기 검색어

추천 검색어

      친환경 소재

      나이키 에어맥스 플라이니트 레이서

      남성 신발

      170,100 원
      189,000 원
      10% 할인

      평점 높음
      퓨어 플래티넘/화이트/퓨어 플래티넘/블랙
      블랙/화이트

      헤리티지와 혁신에 경의를 표현하며 두 개의 아이콘(오래된 것과 새로운 것)을 결합해 탄생한 나이키 에어맥스 플라이니트 레이서는 기대치를 넘어서는 놀라움을 선사합니다. 놀랍도록 가볍고 바람이 잘 통하는 플라이니트와 아주 편안한 에어맥스 쿠셔닝이 조화를 이룹니다. 신발 끈을 묶고 발을 주인공 삼으세요.

      • 현재 컬러: 퓨어 플래티넘/화이트/퓨어 플래티넘/블랙
      • 스타일: DJ6106-002

      사이즈 & 팁

      • 정사이즈보다 크게 나온 제품으로, 반 사이즈 작게 주문하는 것을 추천드립니다.

      무료 배송 및 반품

      일반 배송 

      • 배송지역: 전국 (일부 지역 제외)

      • 배송비: 무료배송

      • 제품 수령일로부터 14일 이내 제품에 대해서만 무료 반품 서비스가 가능합니다.

      일반 배송 자세히 알아보기

      반품 자세히 알아보기


      오늘도착 서비스

      • 이용시간: 낮 12시까지 결제 시, 당일 도착 (일요일, 공휴일 제외)

      • 서비스지역: 서울∙과천∙의왕∙군포∙수원∙성남∙안양시 전체, 용인시 수지구∙기흥구, 부천시 중동∙상동∙심곡동

      • 서비스비용: 5,000원

      자세히 알아보기

       

      A/S 안내 

      • 나이키 온라인에서 구매하신 제품에 대한 A/S 는 나이키코리아 고객센터(080-022-0182)에서 유선으로만 접수 가능합니다.

      자세히 알아보기

      제작 과정

      • 사용 및 제조 후 발생한 폐기물의 재생 소재를 활용하여 책임감 있게 디자인한 제품입니다. 탄소 제로, 폐기물 제로를 달성하기 위해 나이키는 신중하게 소재를 선택합니다. 제품 개발 과정에서 발생하는 탄소 발자국의 70%가 소재에서 발생하기 때문입니다. 나이키는 플라스틱과 원사, 직물을 재활용하여 탄소 배출량을 크게 줄이고 있습니다. 나이키의 목표는 성능과 내구성, 스타일을 그대로 유지하면서도 가능한 한 많은 재생 소재를 사용하는 것입니다.
      • 우리가 스포츠를 즐기며 살아가는 지구의 미래를 보호하기 위한 나이키의 노력과 지속 가능성을 염두에 둔 제품 디자인 등 탄소 제로 및 폐기물 제로를 향한 나이키의 Move to Zero 여정에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.

      리뷰 (39)

      4.2

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 2022년 9월 22일

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 2022년 9월 22일

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 2022년 9월 22일

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

      추가 정보

      상품정보제공고시

      • 제조연월: 수입제품으로 각 상품별 입고 시기에 따라 상이하여 정확한 제조연월 제공이 어렵습니다. 제조연월을 확인하시려면 고객센터에 문의하시기 바라며, 정확한 제조연월은 배송받으신 제품의 라벨을 참고하시기 바랍니다.
      • A/S 책임자와 전화번호: (유)나이키코리아 온라인 스토어 고객센터 / 080-022-0182
      • 세탁방법 및 취급시 주의사항: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기'를 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 미성년자 권리 보호 안내: 자세한 내용은 '자세히 보기' 클릭하여 확인 부탁드립니다.
      • 품질보증기준: 품질보증기간-섬유 및 일반 소재(구입 후 6개월), 가죽소재(구입 후 1년). 유통 중 손상되었거나 품질에 이상이 있는 제품에 한하여 소비자 피해 보상 규정에 의거 보상하여 드립니다. 단, 제품에 부착되어 있는 사용방법 및 취급 시 주의사항에 따라 제품을 관리해 주시고, 소비자 부주의로 인한 품질 이상 및 변형에 대해서는 책임을 지지 않습니다.
      • 제조자/수입품의 경우 수입자를 함께 표기: Nike. Inc / (유)나이키코리아