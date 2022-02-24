メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ Dri-FIT ストライク スヌードは、速乾性の柔らかいフリース素材で顔と首を覆い、暖かく乾いた状態をキープ。 耳の上で固定され、フルスピードでもしっかりとフィットします。 この商品には、リサイクルポリエステル繊維が75％以上使用されています。

      • 表示カラー： ブラック/ブラック/ホワイト
      • スタイル： DC9165-010
      • 原産地： タイ

      サイズとフィット感

      商品の仕上がり寸法（単位:cm）
      S/M : 長さ19/幅21.5
      L/XL : 長さ22/幅22.5
      ＊お届けする商品の寸法と若干の差異が生じる場合があります

       

      誕生の裏側

      • リサイクルポリエステルを使用したNike製品の製造工程は、廃棄されたペットボトルを洗浄し、フレーク状に細断加工してペレットに変換することから始まります。 このペレットを原料にして紡いだ新しい高品質の糸を使用して、最高の性能を備えたうえに、環境にも優しいNikeの製品が作られます。
      • リサイクルポリエステルによって無駄を減らせるだけでなく、未使用のポリエステルと比べてカーボン排出量を最大30％削減できます。 Nikeは、埋め立て地や河川から回収したペットボトルを年間平均10億本リサイクルしています。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (27)

      4.5

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 2022年2月24日

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 2022年2月24日

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 2022年2月23日

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.