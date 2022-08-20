メインコンテンツに移動
|

人気の検索ワード

上位の検索結果

      ナイキ ACG ローケート

      シューズ

      ￥10,099
      (税込)
      セール価格

      ストリートから公園、トレイルまで、街にも冒険にもぴったりのシューズで走り回ろう。 太平洋岸北西部の厳しい環境でデザインとテストが行われた混合素材のアッパーは、耐久性が高く、スタイリングも簡単。 調整された丈夫なラグパターンを施したラバーアウトソールが、滑りやすい地形や岩の多い地形で優れたグリップ性を発揮し、アップダウンも直進も方向転換もサポートします。

      • 表示カラー： ブラック/ブラック/ウルフグレー/クールグレー
      • スタイル： DM8019-002
      • 原産地： 中国

      配送および返品が無料

      Nikeメンバーはいつでも送料無料です。今すぐ登録

      ⼀部の商品を除き、30⽇以内であれば未使⽤品に限り返品を承ります（詳細はこちら)。

      レビュー (4)

      4.8

      • Three shoes in one?

        PatrickW489286821 - 2022年8月20日

        The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.

      • Just what I needed!

        1lakerfans - 2022年8月10日

        Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!

      • Not All Conditions

        rioman - 2022年8月02日

        When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.