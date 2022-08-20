ストリートから公園、トレイルまで、街にも冒険にもぴったりのシューズで走り回ろう。 太平洋岸北西部の厳しい環境でデザインとテストが行われた混合素材のアッパーは、耐久性が高く、スタイリングも簡単。 調整された丈夫なラグパターンを施したラバーアウトソールが、滑りやすい地形や岩の多い地形で優れたグリップ性を発揮し、アップダウンも直進も方向転換もサポートします。
4.8
PatrickW489286821 - 2022年8月20日
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 2022年8月10日
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 2022年8月02日
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.