      サステナブル素材

      ナイキ ブレーザー MID '77 ネクスト ネイチャー

      ウィメンズシューズ

      ￥10,099
      (税込)
      セール価格

      高評価

      70年代らしいスタイル。80年代に人気が爆発。90年代に定番アイテムとして定着。未来への準備は万端。ナイキ ブレーザー MID '77 ネクスト ネイチャーは、リサイクル素材を重量の20％以上使用した、時代を超えて愛されるデザイン。環境負荷の高いレザーアッパーを、驚くほどハリのある、一部リサイクルされた合成皮革にチェンジしました。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ブラック
      • スタイル： DO1344-101
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      サイズとフィット感

      配送および返品が無料

      誕生の裏側

      • この商品は、使用済みの商品、あるいは商品製造過程で発生した廃棄物から生まれたリサイクル素材を使用し、環境に配慮してデザインされています。 二酸化炭素排出量と廃棄物をゼロにするNikeの取り組みにおいて最も重要なステップは、素材の選択です。素材は、あらゆる製品からの二酸化炭素排出量の70％以上を占めているためです。 既存のプラスチック、糸、テキスタイルを再利用することで、Nikeは二酸化炭素排出量を大幅に減らしています。 パフォーマンス、耐久性、スタイルを損なうことなく、できる限り多くのリサイクル素材を使用することがNikeの目標です。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (23)

      4.3

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 2022年1月26日

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 2021年12月31日

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 2021年12月30日

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!