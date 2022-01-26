70年代らしいスタイル。80年代に人気が爆発。90年代に定番アイテムとして定着。未来への準備は万端。ナイキ ブレーザー MID '77 ネクスト ネイチャーは、リサイクル素材を重量の20％以上使用した、時代を超えて愛されるデザイン。環境負荷の高いレザーアッパーを、驚くほどハリのある、一部リサイクルされた合成皮革にチェンジしました。
4.3
MaKenzie - 2022年1月26日
I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!
RainbowMoon - 2021年12月31日
This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.
MamaMac - 2021年12月30日
These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!