      ナイキ ブレーザー MID '77 ジャンボ

      メンズシューズ

      ￥13,200
      (税込)

      ナイキ ブレーザー MID '77 ジャンボは、多くの人に賞賛された丈夫なスタイルと履き心地で、ワードローブの定番アイテムを一新。クラシックなスタイルで愛されているデザインに、伸縮性のあるヒールとコーデュロイのようなテクスチャーをプラス。大きめのプルタブで着脱が簡単。大きめのスウッシュとジャンボシューレースで、遊び心のあるアレンジを加えました。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ホワイト/セイル/ブラック
      • スタイル： DD3111-100
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      サイズとフィット感

      レビュー (4)

      4.5

      • Jumbo Blazer...

        P E. - 2022年1月24日

        I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.

      • Looks great but a narrow fit

        jaydotbee - 2021年12月07日

        Striking looking trainer the fit is exceptional narrow. Avoid if you have a wider step

      • C R. - 2021年11月28日

        You know the drill! Once broke in nothing stopping them. The jumbo check is fresh. I can tell the stretchy back will become over stretched. But solid overall