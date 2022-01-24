ナイキ ブレーザー MID '77 ジャンボは、多くの人に賞賛された丈夫なスタイルと履き心地で、ワードローブの定番アイテムを一新。クラシックなスタイルで愛されているデザインに、伸縮性のあるヒールとコーデュロイのようなテクスチャーをプラス。大きめのプルタブで着脱が簡単。大きめのスウッシュとジャンボシューレースで、遊び心のあるアレンジを加えました。
4.5
P E. - 2022年1月24日
I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.
jaydotbee - 2021年12月07日
Striking looking trainer the fit is exceptional narrow. Avoid if you have a wider step
C R. - 2021年11月28日
You know the drill! Once broke in nothing stopping them. The jumbo check is fresh. I can tell the stretchy back will become over stretched. But solid overall