メインコンテンツに移動
|

人気の検索ワード

上位の検索結果

      ナイキ ブレーザー LOW '77 ジャンボ

      ウィメンズシューズ

      ￥11,000
      (税込)

      高評価
      ホワイト/ホワイト/セイル/ブラック
      ホワイト/ローズウィスパー/ホワイト/ピンクオックスフォード
      Nike By Youでジブンだけのギアをデザインしよう

      普通なら「うまくいっているものを変える必要はない」と考えますが、Nikeは「完璧」を追求します。そして、大人気のストリートウェアをジャンボサイズのデザインで一新しました。 ナイキ ブレーザー LOW '77 ジャンボは、人気のクラシックなスタイルを生かしつつ、大きなスウッシュロゴ、幅広のシューレース、太いステッチでアップデートしました。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ホワイト/セイル/ブラック
      • スタイル： DQ1470-101
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      配送および返品が無料

      Nikeメンバーはいつでも送料無料です。今すぐ登録

      ⼀部の商品を除き、30⽇以内であれば未使⽤品に限り返品を承ります（詳細はこちら)。

      レビュー (27)

      4.4

      • Stylish, Practical, and Versatile

        Jasmine - 2022年5月24日

        The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!

      • Adorable

        13144183882 - 2022年5月18日

        I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.

      • 30df6e61-aa5b-4a70-9ac5-2134e40c4b60 - 2022年5月15日

        wayyyyy too narrow and no cushion in the soles. so bummed because I LOVE the look of them