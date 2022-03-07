メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ ブラジリア JDI

      キッズバックパック (ミニ)

      ￥2,420
      (税込)

      高評価
      キャニオンラスト/アークティックオレンジ/アークティックオレンジ
      エナメルグリーン/セイル/マラカイト
      ゲームロイヤル/ゲームロイヤル/アトミックグリーン
      ブラック/ブラック/ホワイト

      ナイキ ブラジリア JDI バックパックは、小さなサイズでありながら、収納力が抜群。ジッパー付きポケット、飲料ボトルの収納スペース、快適なストラップを備えており、毎日の冒険に携帯しやすいバッグです。

      • 表示カラー： ブラック/ブラック/ホワイト
      • スタイル： BA5559-013
      • 原産地： ベトナム、 インドネシア、 中国

      • Perfect size

        95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 2022年3月07日

        I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!

      • Yes I do recommend!

        A N. - 2021年10月20日

        Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.

      • Large small bag.

        C R. - 2021年10月04日

        Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!