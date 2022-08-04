メインコンテンツに移動
|

人気の検索ワード

上位の検索結果

      ナイキ デイブレイク

      ウィメンズシューズ

      ￥11,000
      (税込)

      高評価
      ピュアプラチナム/ホワイト/ガムライトブラウン/ディープロイヤルブルー
      ココナッツミルク/ライトボーン/ブラック/バイコスタル
      サミットホワイト/ペールアイボリー/ライトスモークグレー/ホワイト

      ナイキ デイブレイクは、1979年に発売されたレトロなシューズ。オリジナルモデルと同じラバーワッフルアウトソールで、本物のビンテージスタイルに仕上げました。

      • 表示カラー： サミットホワイト/ペールアイボリー/ライトスモークグレー/ホワイト
      • スタイル： CK2351-101
      • 原産地： インドネシア

      配送および返品が無料

      Nikeメンバーはいつでも送料無料です。今すぐ登録

      ⼀部の商品を除き、30⽇以内であれば未使⽤品に限り返品を承ります（詳細はこちら)。

      レビュー (56)

      4.7

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 2022年8月04日

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 2022年7月09日

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 2022年7月08日

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!