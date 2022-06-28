メインコンテンツに移動
      シューズ ボックス バッグ (12L)

      ￥4,400
      (税込)

      オレンジ/オレンジ/ホワイト
      ブラック/ブラック/ユニバーシティレッド

      ナイキ シューズ ボックス バッグで、シューズをスタイリッシュに収納して持ち運ぼう。 耐久性に優れた素材の本体部分に2つの大きなNikeロゴをあしらい、取り外し可能なクロスボディストラップ、本物のシューズボックスのフラップ開口部を使用しています。 内側には、伸縮性に優れたポケットとジッパー付きメッシュポケットを備え、シューレースなどの小物を収納して整理整頓できます。

      • 表示カラー： ブラック/ブラック/ユニバーシティレッド
      • スタイル： DA7337-010
      • 原産地： インドネシア

      • 誕プレのスニーカーの包装用として購入。SALE対象商品だったのもあり。前のシューズbox（NIKEオレンジbox）はhighの27cmだと入らないのをカスタマーに確認。どーしよーかなーっと思ってた所に登場!!スニーカーをこれに入れて贈ろうと考えてます♪

        16127338103 - 2022年6月28日

        少し大きいかな…

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 2022年1月27日

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - 2022年1月26日

        Shoes bag