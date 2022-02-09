ナイキ シティ レップ TRは、アクティブなライフスタイルに耐久性と柔軟性をもたらす万能なシューズ。 ラバートレッドがさまざまな路面でグリップ性を発揮。フォームクッショニングが、屋外でのワークアウト中もその後も快適な履き心地をキープします。
重量：約201g (24cm 片方）
*お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them