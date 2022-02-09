メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ シティ レップ TRは、アクティブなライフスタイルに耐久性と柔軟性をもたらす万能なシューズ。 ラバートレッドがさまざまな路面でグリップ性を発揮。フォームクッショニングが、屋外でのワークアウト中もその後も快適な履き心地をキープします。

      • 表示カラー： ブラック/ダークスモークグレー/ホワイト
      • スタイル： DA1351-002
      • 原産地： インドネシア

      サイズとフィット感

      重量：約201g (24cm 片方）
      *お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
       

      誕生の裏側

      • この商品は、使用済みの商品、あるいは商品製造過程で発生した廃棄物から生まれたリサイクル素材を使用し、環境に配慮してデザインされています。 二酸化炭素排出量と廃棄物をゼロにするNikeの取り組みにおいて最も重要なステップは、素材の選択です。素材は、あらゆる製品からの二酸化炭素排出量の70％以上を占めているためです。 既存のプラスチック、糸、テキスタイルを再利用することで、Nikeは二酸化炭素排出量を大幅に減らしています。 パフォーマンス、耐久性、スタイルを損なうことなく、できる限り多くのリサイクル素材を使用することがNikeの目標です。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (1)

      4

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 2022年2月09日

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them