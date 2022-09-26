ナイキ コート レガシー ネクスト ネイチャーは、テニスカルチャーに根ざした歴史を称えた一足。リサイクル素材を重量の20％以上使用したデザインで、いつの時代も愛される定番アイテムを生み出しました。 ペブルドレザーとレトロなデザインで、スポーツとファッションを融合。 環境に配慮しながら、ファッションを楽しめます。
4.1
f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 2022年9月27日
So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.
a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 2022年7月15日
I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅
Clary - 2022年5月24日
The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!