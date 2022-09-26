メインコンテンツに移動
      サステナブル素材

      ナイキ コート レガシー ネクスト ネイチャー

      ウィメンズシューズ

      ￥7,150
      (税込)

      高評価
      ホワイト/デザートオークル/チームオレンジ/ブラック
      ブラック/ボルト/チームオレンジ/ホワイト
      ホワイト/ブラック/ボルト/ホワイト

      ナイキ コート レガシー ネクスト ネイチャーは、テニスカルチャーに根ざした歴史を称えた一足。リサイクル素材を重量の20％以上使用したデザインで、いつの時代も愛される定番アイテムを生み出しました。 ペブルドレザーとレトロなデザインで、スポーツとファッションを融合。 環境に配慮しながら、ファッションを楽しめます。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/デザートオークル/チームオレンジ/ブラック
      • スタイル： DH3161-100
      • 原産地： インドネシア

      サイズとフィット感

      • 小さめのサイズ感で作られているため、通常よりハーフサイズ上がおすすめです。

      誕生の裏側

      • この商品は、使用済みの商品、あるいは商品製造過程で発生した廃棄物から生まれたリサイクル素材を使用し、環境に配慮してデザインされています。 二酸化炭素排出量と廃棄物をゼロにするNikeの取り組みにおいて最も重要なステップは、素材の選択です。素材は、あらゆる製品からの二酸化炭素排出量の70％以上を占めているためです。 既存のプラスチック、糸、テキスタイルを再利用することで、Nikeは二酸化炭素排出量を大幅に減らしています。 パフォーマンス、耐久性、スタイルを損なうことなく、できる限り多くのリサイクル素材を使用することがNikeの目標です。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (29)

      4.1

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 2022年9月27日

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 2022年7月15日

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 2022年5月24日

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!