メインコンテンツに移動
|

人気の検索ワード

上位の検索結果

      ナイキ コート ボロー MID 2

      キッズシューズ

      ￥4,999
      (税込)
      セール価格

      ナイキ コート ボロー MID 2で、オールスターのオフコートスタイルを演出。耐久性に優れたレザーを使用したクラシックなハイトップデザインによる、上質なスタイルと履き心地。2本のストラップでしっかりとしたフィット感を実現し、着脱も簡単。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ホワイト/ホワイト
      • スタイル： CD7784-100
      • 原産地： インド

      サイズとフィット感

      レビュー (8)

      4.9

      • He loves looking fresh

        F O. - 2021年11月29日

        Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.

      • StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 2021年10月28日

        These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !

      • B I. - 2021年8月03日

        Bought for my grandson for his 1st birthday. He loved them. Even said “SHOE” it was great. Thanks