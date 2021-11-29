ナイキ コート ボロー MID 2で、オールスターのオフコートスタイルを演出。耐久性に優れたレザーを使用したクラシックなハイトップデザインによる、上質なスタイルと履き心地。2本のストラップでしっかりとしたフィット感を実現し、着脱も簡単。
4.9
F O. - 2021年11月29日
Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.
StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 2021年10月28日
These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !
B I. - 2021年8月03日
Bought for my grandson for his 1st birthday. He loved them. Even said “SHOE” it was great. Thanks