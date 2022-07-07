ナイキ コート ボロー LOW 2は、快適な履き心地とスタイルを両立。 立体的でサポート力に優れたフィット感と、レトロなバスケットボールデザインで、コートの外でもオールスター気分を演出します。
重量：約278g (22.5cm 片方）
*お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
4.6
BreeT - 2022年7月08日
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 2022年6月25日
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 2022年3月06日
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes