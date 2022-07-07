メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ コート ボロー LOW 2

      ジュニアシューズ

      ￥5,500
      (税込)

      ナイキ コート ボロー LOW 2は、快適な履き心地とスタイルを両立。 立体的でサポート力に優れたフィット感と、レトロなバスケットボールデザインで、コートの外でもオールスター気分を演出します。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ホワイト/ホワイト
      • スタイル： BQ5448-100
      • 原産地： インドネシア、 インド

      サイズとフィット感

      重量：約278g (22.5cm 片方）
      *お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
       

      レビュー (22)

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 2022年7月08日

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 2022年6月25日

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 2022年3月06日

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes