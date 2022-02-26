ナイキ コート ボロー LOW 2で、快適な履き心地とスタイルを両立。レトロなバスケットボールデザインで、サポート力を備えたしっかりとしたフィット感を提供します。コートの中でも外でも、オールスターの気分を味わえます。
重量：約188g (18cm 片方）
*お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
4.9
448623076 - 2022年2月26日
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
S A. - 2021年12月22日
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable
K A. - 2021年12月06日
Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.