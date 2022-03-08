ナイキ エブリデイ クッションド ソックスで、ワークアウトを全力で乗り切ろう。 厚手のテリー素材を使ったソールがフットドリル時やリフティング時の快適性を高め、リブ仕様のアーチバンドが足中央部を包み込み、サポート力のある履き心地を提供します。
4.5
takakis233283048 - 2022年3月09日
クラシカルで定番。普段使いにとても便利です。
b51d51a1-b4a1-4f44-963c-f0d3ea67a093 - 2022年1月31日
Recently bough it on ebay and returned it as though socks were fake ... than ordered it from here and shocked with such a bad quality for premium brand. Its not my first purchase and i know how good nike socks use to be.... quality is just not there.
W C. - 2022年1月26日
Slightly different to my last pair of Nike socks as they feel a bit thin compared to the others. Aside from that they are very comfy and can definitely feel a padding when on foot. All round a nice pair of socks and you can never go wrong with Nike socks :)