ナイキ エア マックス APは、洗練されたスポーティーなデザインで過去と現在をつなぐ、抜群に快適なシューズ。 エア マックス 97をイメージしたディテールでクラシックな雰囲気を放ちながら、すっきりとしたアッパーと柔らかいミッドソールがエッジの効いた現代的なスタイルを演出。 薄型のデザイン、パッド入りの快適な履き口、風通しの良いメッシュ、快適なソックライナーを備えており、どんなコーディネートでも着用できます。
4.1
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 2022年5月30日
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 2022年5月19日
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 2022年4月22日
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.