メインコンテンツに移動
|

人気の検索ワード

上位の検索結果

      ナイキ エア マックス 97

      メンズシューズ

      ￥19,800
      (税込)

      高評価
      ホワイト/ブラック/ウルフグレー
      ブラック/ホワイト
      Nike By Youでジブンだけのギアをデザインしよう

      ナイキ エア マックス 97 メンズシューズは、波のようなライン、リフレクティブ (再帰反射) 素材のパイピング、フルレングスのMax Airクッショニングなど、定評の高いデザインディテールを継承して人々を魅了し続けます。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ブラック/ウルフグレー
      • スタイル： 921826-101
      • 原産地： ベトナム、 インドネシア

      配送および返品が無料

      Nikeメンバーはいつでも送料無料です。今すぐ登録

      ⼀部の商品を除き、30⽇以内であれば未使⽤品に限り返品を承ります（詳細はこちら)。

      レビュー (70)

      4.6

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - 2022年7月05日

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - 2022年1月14日

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - 2022年1月09日

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts