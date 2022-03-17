ナイキ エア マックス 90 LTRが復活。さらに快適な履き心地を提供します。 成長期の足に合わせてMax Airユニットを最適化。クッショニングの柔らかさと柔軟性を向上させ、さらにつま先の幅を広くした形状で、足先の動かしやすさを追求。 デザインとビジュアルはオリジナルと同様。次世代のジュニアに90年代の人気アイテムを届けます。
重量：約280g (22.5cm 片方）
*お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
4.5
Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.
BeatrizV833207188 - 2022年2月02日
I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.
R I. - 2021年12月25日
My granddaughter loved the sneakers but they were a size small. Have to return them, and get a size bigger. She loved the style and the color.. now she wants a pair in black …. Thanks