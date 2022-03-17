メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ エア マックス 90 LTR

      ジュニアシューズ

      ￥11,000
      (税込)

      高評価

      ナイキ エア マックス 90 LTRが復活。さらに快適な履き心地を提供します。 成長期の足に合わせてMax Airユニットを最適化。クッショニングの柔らかさと柔軟性を向上させ、さらにつま先の幅を広くした形状で、足先の動かしやすさを追求。 デザインとビジュアルはオリジナルと同様。次世代のジュニアに90年代の人気アイテムを届けます。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/メタルシルバー/ホワイト/ホワイト
      • スタイル： CD6864-100
      • 原産地： ベトナム、 インドネシア

      サイズとフィット感

      重量：約280g (22.5cm 片方）
      *お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
       

      • Color is off

        f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 2022年3月17日

        Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.

      • These run larger than my other air max 90's

        BeatrizV833207188 - 2022年2月02日

        I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.

      • A size too small

        R I. - 2021年12月25日

        My granddaughter loved the sneakers but they were a size small. Have to return them, and get a size bigger. She loved the style and the color.. now she wants a pair in black …. Thanks