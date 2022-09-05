ナイキ エア マックス 270では、Nike初のライフスタイルシューズであるエア マックスが、スタイリッシュかつ快適に存在感を放ちます。 エア マックスのアイコンからヒントを得たデザイン。大きな窓と斬新な配色を取り入れ、Nike史上最大のイノベーションをアピールしています。
4
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 2022年9月05日
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
e91ac845-3d84-4e4c-ac13-8727c7f6b00b - 2022年6月09日
awesome shoes for running
a527056b-919d-4b20-9ec0-57ec193a5bdd - 2022年6月05日
They're overall pretty comfy shoes and they look nice. You may be wondering why after saying that I gave them such a bad review. It's because they're very fragile and overly expensive. In my life I've owned this pair of shoes twice and both times they have ripped at the side recently following the purchase which is very frustrating. One of my close friends has this pair of shoes and he said the same thing happened to him so I know it wasn't just a coincidence. For anyone who is considering buying these shoes, I highly recommend you don't.
さらに詳しく