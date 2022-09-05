a527056b-919d-4b20-9ec0-57ec193a5bdd - 2022年6月05日

They're overall pretty comfy shoes and they look nice. You may be wondering why after saying that I gave them such a bad review. It's because they're very fragile and overly expensive. In my life I've owned this pair of shoes twice and both times they have ripped at the side recently following the purchase which is very frustrating. One of my close friends has this pair of shoes and he said the same thing happened to him so I know it wasn't just a coincidence. For anyone who is considering buying these shoes, I highly recommend you don't.