Nike runningの伝統から生まれたクラシックなデザインを新たな領域にアップデート。ナイキ エア マックス プリデイは、現代の世界に適したスピード感あふれるスタイルを演出します。リサイクル素材を重量の20％以上使用したデザインで伝統を忠実に再現し、往年のトラックスタイルを継承。新しいAirウィンドウが、人目を引くスタイルと抜群に柔らかいクッショニングを組み合わせて、シューズの外観を生き生きと演出します。
4.8
J U. - 2022年1月26日
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 2022年1月14日
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.
D G. - 2022年1月09日
After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.