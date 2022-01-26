メインコンテンツに移動
      Nike runningの伝統から生まれたクラシックなデザインを新たな領域にアップデート。ナイキ エア マックス プリデイは、現代の世界に適したスピード感あふれるスタイルを演出します。リサイクル素材を重量の20％以上使用したデザインで伝統を忠実に再現し、往年のトラックスタイルを継承。新しいAirウィンドウが、人目を引くスタイルと抜群に柔らかいクッショニングを組み合わせて、シューズの外観を生き生きと演出します。

      • 表示カラー： ブラック/メタルシルバー/ホワイト
      • スタイル： DC4025-001
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      誕生の裏側

      • この商品は、使用済みの商品、あるいは商品製造過程で発生した廃棄物から生まれたリサイクル素材を使用し、環境に配慮してデザインされています。 二酸化炭素排出量と廃棄物をゼロにするNikeの取り組みにおいて最も重要なステップは、素材の選択です。素材は、あらゆる製品からの二酸化炭素排出量の70％以上を占めているためです。 既存のプラスチック、糸、テキスタイルを再利用することで、Nikeは二酸化炭素排出量を大幅に減らしています。 パフォーマンス、耐久性、スタイルを損なうことなく、できる限り多くのリサイクル素材を使用することがNikeの目標です。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (8)

      4.8

      • so dope

        J U. - 2022年1月26日

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 2022年1月14日

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.

      • Most comfortable Nike shoes

        D G. - 2022年1月09日

        After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.