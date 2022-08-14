スポーティーなトラックのDNAに根ざしたナイキ エア マックス ドーンは、環境に配慮し、重量の20％以上にリサイクル素材を使用。 柔らかいスエードと風通しの良いテキスタイルで、ビンテージ感あふれるランニングスタイルと現代的なデザインを融合。 かかと部分に斜めに配したミッドソールの快適なフォームがエネルギーを強化し、アウトソールのパターンがトラクションを発揮。 さらに、Airクッショニングが快適な一日を予感させます。
4.2
Chunky - 2022年8月14日
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 2022年8月14日
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 2022年7月13日
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.