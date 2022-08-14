メインコンテンツに移動
      サステナブル素材

      ナイキ エア マックス ドーン

      メンズシューズ

      スポーティーなトラックのDNAに根ざしたナイキ エア マックス ドーンは、環境に配慮し、重量の20％以上にリサイクル素材を使用。 柔らかいスエードと風通しの良いテキスタイルで、ビンテージ感あふれるランニングスタイルと現代的なデザインを融合。 かかと部分に斜めに配したミッドソールの快適なフォームがエネルギーを強化し、アウトソールのパターンがトラクションを発揮。 さらに、Airクッショニングが快適な一日を予感させます。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ブラック/ユニバーシティゴールド/ゴージグリーン
      • スタイル： DM0013-101
      • 原産地： インドネシア

      誕生の裏側

      • この商品は、使用済みの商品、あるいは商品製造過程で発生した廃棄物から生まれたリサイクル素材を使用し、環境に配慮してデザインされています。 二酸化炭素排出量と廃棄物をゼロにするNikeの取り組みにおいて最も重要なステップは、素材の選択です。素材は、あらゆる製品からの二酸化炭素排出量の70％以上を占めているためです。 既存のプラスチック、糸、テキスタイルを再利用することで、Nikeは二酸化炭素排出量を大幅に減らしています。 パフォーマンス、耐久性、スタイルを損なうことなく、できる限り多くのリサイクル素材を使用することがNikeの目標です。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (25)

      4.2

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 2022年8月14日

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 2022年8月14日

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 2022年7月13日

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.