ナイキ エア マックス 90をイメージしたナイキ エア マックス エクシーは、新しい切り口でクラシックなスタイルを称える一足。 アッパーの細長いラインと個性的なプロポーションが、アイコンに現代的な雰囲気をプラスしています。
4.4
RebeccaL634887398 - 2022年10月04日
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 2022年9月04日
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MichelleG886507177 - 2022年1月26日
Just got these and found them true to size-- did not have to size up. Usually wear size 9 but some sneakers run short or narrow and I have to size up-- not these (contrary to other reviewers.) The size 9 fit perfectly and they will probably stretch a little when broken in. Love the grey, black, pink combo colors.