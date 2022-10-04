メインコンテンツに移動
|

人気の検索ワード

上位の検索結果

      ナイキ エア マックス エクシー

      ウィメンズシューズ

      ￥6,999
      (税込)
      セール価格

      高評価

      ナイキ エア マックス 90をイメージしたナイキ エア マックス エクシーは、新しい切り口でクラシックなスタイルを称える一足。 アッパーの細長いラインと個性的なプロポーションが、アイコンに現代的な雰囲気をプラスしています。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ピュアプラチナム/ブラック
      • スタイル： CD5432-101
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      レビュー (39)

      4.4

      • RebeccaL634887398 - 2022年10月04日

        So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.

      • Cute but...

        0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 2022年9月04日

        The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.

      • Love the look

        MichelleG886507177 - 2022年1月26日

        Just got these and found them true to size-- did not have to size up. Usually wear size 9 but some sneakers run short or narrow and I have to size up-- not these (contrary to other reviewers.) The size 9 fit perfectly and they will probably stretch a little when broken in. Love the grey, black, pink combo colors.