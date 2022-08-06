幻の一足とも言われるナイキ エア プレスト x Hello Kittyのコラボレーションで、虹と太陽の世界に足を踏み入れよう。 カスタム成型のハローキティヒールや、赤いリボンをあしらったシュータンで、とてもキュートな大人気キャラクターと一緒にお出かけすることができます。
4
ArseniyP923876040 - 2022年8月06日
Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10
8812698252 - 2022年7月04日
So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.
de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 2022年6月29日
these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.
10日間返品ポリシー適用：詳細はこちら
さらに詳しく
10日間返品ポリシー適用：詳細はこちら