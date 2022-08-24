メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ エア フォース 1 MID '07 QS

      メンズシューズ

      ￥14,999
      (税込)
      セール価格

      チョコレート/クリーム
      ヴェニス/サミットホワイト

      時代を象徴する80年代の構造、大胆なディテール、鮮やかなシュートのようなスタイルをベースに、ミッドカットの履き口にはパッドをたっぷりあしらい面ファスナーをプラスした、存在感のある一足。 さらには、ベルベットのようなヌバックレザーと合成スエードで上質な仕上がりを実現しました。

      • 表示カラー： チョコレート/クリーム
      • スタイル： DM0107-200
      • 原産地： 中国

      レビュー (1)

      4

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 2022年8月24日

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!

