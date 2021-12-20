エア フォース 1 MID '07は、シャープなオーバーレイ、大胆なアクセント、あなたを輝かせるために最適な光沢など、人気のディテールを組み合わせた一足。クラシックな面ファスナーを備えたパッド入りのミッドカットの履き口が、バスケットボールシューズ伝統の快適さを提供。つま先の通気孔が足を涼しくキープします。
4.8
M S. - 2021年12月21日
So recently I bought a friend some AF1’s. He likes the style of the shoe. I think he has been Enjoying them so far .
SangT12 - 2021年12月01日
This is the cleanest shoe you'll ever find. Since it's the first time getting AF, it was weird trying it on because they weren't as comfy as my running shoes. It's also a little squeaky when you walk with it. But overall, id recommend it.
J O. - 2021年11月20日
It is always a great feeling getting a fresh pair of Nikes! I definitely recommend the Nike Air Force 1 Mids in both colors. I have both colors and this is my 3rd pair of mids, they’re comfortable once you re-lace them, and can go with every outfit.