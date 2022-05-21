メインコンテンツに移動
      サステナブル素材

      ナイキ エア フォース 1 '07 ネクスト ネイチャー

      ウィメンズシューズ

      ￥12,100
      (税込)

      高評価

      ファウルせず、ひたすらプレーするのみ。 リサイクル素材を重量の20％以上使用し、スニーカーの歴史に名を刻んだオリジナルモデルを合成レザーでアップデートしました。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ブラック/メタルシルバー/ホワイト
      • スタイル： DC9486-101
      • 原産地： ベトナム、 インドネシア

      誕生の裏側

      • この商品は、使用済みの商品、あるいは商品製造過程で発生した廃棄物から生まれたリサイクル素材を使用し、環境に配慮してデザインされています。 二酸化炭素排出量と廃棄物をゼロにするNikeの取り組みにおいて最も重要なステップは、素材の選択です。素材は、あらゆる製品からの二酸化炭素排出量の70％以上を占めているためです。 既存のプラスチック、糸、テキスタイルを再利用することで、Nikeは二酸化炭素排出量を大幅に減らしています。 パフォーマンス、耐久性、スタイルを損なうことなく、できる限り多くのリサイクル素材を使用することがNikeの目標です。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (38)

      4.7

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 2022年5月21日

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 2022年5月20日

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 2022年5月19日

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

