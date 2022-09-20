ナイキ エア フォース 1 フォンタンカで、新たな快適性とスタイルを手に入れよう。オフコートスタイルとハイファッションを融合したオリジナルモデルのバスケットボールシューズです。 高さのあるミッドソール、リメイクされたアウトソール、柔らかいスエードを使用したリッチな層構造のアッパー、複雑なステッチでスタイルをレベルアップ。混沌としたアンダーグラウンドの創造性を取り入れています。 さらに、抜群に柔らかいReactフォームの「カセットテープ」をヒールに搭載し、大胆なスタイルを強調しました。
3.7
BellaA677781676 - 2022年9月20日
If you're looking for good-looking shoes, I'd definitely recommend them. It fits true to size and is very stylish.
b23afe9d-6f1b-4a5b-90ba-70eb7d453339 - 2022年7月17日
I bought my sneakers less than a month ago and it already looks like I've been using it for two years. The quality is not good, and I also had to switch to a smaller size. Unfortunately I don't recommend it.
fd1d8e70-74a2-41f8-ba3f-3278f78d8962 - 2022年7月12日
Very nice Nice, but slightly roomy in the front. Could potentially crease faster due to it fitting like the Air Forces 1s.