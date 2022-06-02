7912131b-e246-41df-a8ec-9e7f99b434bb - 2022年6月02日

I absolutely love these! I do CrossFit training and have had such a hard time finding a good sneaker that doesn't hurt my feet after a long workout. This sneaker gives great support and my feet feel just fine even after a strenuous workout. I may buy another pair in a different color cause a good training sneaker is very hard to find.