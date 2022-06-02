メインコンテンツに移動
|

人気の検索ワード

上位の検索結果

      ナイキ エア ズーム スーパーレップ 3 プレミアム

      ウィメンズ トレーニングシューズ

      ￥9,999
      (税込)
      セール価格

      ナイキ エア ズーム スーパーレップ 3で、すべてのレップに全力を注ごう。あらゆる動作で、サポート力と安定性を発揮するように改良された一足です。 サーキットトレーニングや高負荷トレーニングであるHIITに最速のペースで取り組めるよう、従来のバージョンよりも軽量化。 Zoom Airクッショニングと柔軟な足裏設計により、ランジ、ステップ、ジャンプのすべてに対応できます。

      • 表示カラー： サミットホワイト/ファントム/ボルト/ドール
      • スタイル： DH3389-175
      • 原産地： ベトナム

      配送および返品が無料

      Nikeメンバーはいつでも送料無料です。今すぐ登録

      ⼀部の商品を除き、30⽇以内であれば未使⽤品に限り返品を承ります（詳細はこちら)。

      レビュー (1)

      5

      • Love, Love, Love

        7912131b-e246-41df-a8ec-9e7f99b434bb - 2022年6月02日

        I absolutely love these! I do CrossFit training and have had such a hard time finding a good sneaker that doesn't hurt my feet after a long workout. This sneaker gives great support and my feet feel just fine even after a strenuous workout. I may buy another pair in a different color cause a good training sneaker is very hard to find.