ナイキ エア ズーム スーパーレップ 3で、すべてのレップに全力を注ごう。あらゆる動作で、サポート力と安定性を発揮するように改良された一足です。 サーキットトレーニングや高負荷トレーニングであるHIITに最速のペースで取り組めるよう、従来のバージョンよりも軽量化。 Zoom Airクッショニングと柔軟な足裏設計により、ランジ、ステップ、ジャンプのすべてに対応できます。
5
7912131b-e246-41df-a8ec-9e7f99b434bb - 2022年6月02日
I absolutely love these! I do CrossFit training and have had such a hard time finding a good sneaker that doesn't hurt my feet after a long workout. This sneaker gives great support and my feet feel just fine even after a strenuous workout. I may buy another pair in a different color cause a good training sneaker is very hard to find.