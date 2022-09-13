ナイキ エア ズーム ストラクチャー 24は、反発性のあるクッショニングとしっかりとしたフィット感で、道路でのランをサポート。 何百人ものランナーをテストして、かかと下に搭載するクラッシュパッドをデザイン。ヒールからつま先までクッション性に優れた、滑らかな体重移動を実現します。 さらに、その知見を生かして、必要な部分に通気性を備えた風通しの良いアッパーを開発。
重量：約234g (24cm 片方）
*お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
pretty82 - 2022年9月13日
I love the fit of these shoes. I work in a hospital and I was pleasantly surprised by how durable and comfortable these shoes are. I was scrubbed into a case all day on the first day I wore these sneakers and I couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. The design is just a basic and not too flashy in the black and white. In a hospital setting that’s okay though. They fit just right in my normal size and feel really good. I would totally recommend.
riri88 - 2022年9月13日
You know it's for you the first time you put it on!! Been using these shoes almost everyday. They came right on time coz I'm looking for a shoes that I can use when we are moving stuff from our house and climbing up and down the stairs to move our things. I super like the shoes coz it's so soft and comfortable. One thing it's so light that its as if you are not wearing any shoes at all! These are now my go to shoes, walking, work out, going to run errands. I can wear this shoes all day without worrying that my feet will hurt.
Juju k - 2022年9月13日
First off, I'd like to say that the shoe is super comfortable. When running, it feels great. I really like the cushion. My biggest gripe would just that it probably needs some time to break in. Either break in, or my feet are just big in general. My foot is wide around the sole, so this shoe is kind of thin up front. Probably just my bigger feet if anything. Overall I would highly recommend.