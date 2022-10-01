泉大618791839 - 2022年10月01日

I love Air kukini , but the quality control on these seems very very bad. I received two bad pairs of these in this week. I think I will get them from one of my local Nike shops next month in November , it’s risky to buy them online. I think if you get a good flawless pair , you will love them. They are stunningly beautiful and criminally underrated shoes. Finally these air kukini’s run small , so you may want to try them at your local Nike.