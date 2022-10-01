メインコンテンツに移動
      ナイキ エア クキニ SE

      メンズシューズ

      ￥9,999
      (税込)
      セール価格

      ナイキ エア クキニは、正反対のものを引き合わせるシューズ。 カジュアルとテクニカルを両立したデザイン。伸縮性のあるネオプレンのような素材が足を包み込み、ケージ付きのサポートシステムが90年代のスキースーツをイメージしたスポーティーなスタイルを演出。 外から見えるAirクッショニングで靴底をカッコよく仕上げ、完璧さを追求しました。

      • 表示カラー： サミットホワイト/ミスティックネイビー/ホワイト/エイビエイターグレー
      • スタイル： DV1894-100
      • 原産地： インドネシア

      • Beautiful shoes, love them, but the quality control on these is questionable

        泉大618791839 - 2022年10月01日

        I love Air kukini , but the quality control on these seems very very bad. I received two bad pairs of these in this week. I think I will get them from one of my local Nike shops next month in November , it’s risky to buy them online. I think if you get a good flawless pair , you will love them. They are stunningly beautiful and criminally underrated shoes. Finally these air kukini’s run small , so you may want to try them at your local Nike.

