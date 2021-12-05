メインコンテンツに移動
      サステナブル素材

      ナイキ エアロビル テイルウィンド

      ランニングキャップ

      ￥3,520
      (税込)

      高評価
      オールドロイヤル/エナメルグリーン
      ホワイト
      ブラック

      暑い季節のスタイルを完成させるナイキ エアロビル テイルウィンド キャップ。必要な部分に配置されたレーザーカットの通気孔が、フロントパネルとサイドパネルに抜群の通気性を提供。トレイルでも吸湿性に優れ、さらりと快適な着用感が持続します。この商品には、リサイクルポリエステル繊維が50％以上使用されています。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト
      • スタイル： BV2204-100
      • 原産地： 台湾、 ベトナム、 インドネシア

      サイズとフィット感

      • スタンダードフィットでゆったりと快適

      誕生の裏側

      • リサイクルポリエステルを使用したNike製品の製造工程は、廃棄されたペットボトルを洗浄し、フレーク状に細断加工してペレットに変換することから始まります。 このペレットを原料にして紡いだ新しい高品質の糸を使用して、最高の性能を備えたうえに、環境にも優しいNikeの製品が作られます。
      • リサイクルポリエステルによって無駄を減らせるだけでなく、未使用のポリエステルと比べてカーボン排出量を最大30％削減できます。 Nikeは、埋め立て地や河川から回収したペットボトルを年間平均10億本リサイクルしています。
      • 二酸化炭素排出ゼロ、廃棄物ゼロを目指すMove to Zeroの詳細をチェックしよう。Nikeは、サステナビリティに配慮した製品デザインに取り組むことで、私たちが暮らし、プレーする地球の未来を守ります。

      レビュー (25)

      4.3

      • Not as good as previous cap

        B A. - 2021年12月05日

        I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.

      • Not enough hook where needed.

        asiln28 - 2021年9月24日

        The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."

      • Fits nice and looks awesome!

        L A. - 2021年9月19日

        Perfect running cap! This was a great addition to my collection of running hats!