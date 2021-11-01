メインコンテンツに移動
      伝説のシューズを、伝統をイメージした新しいスタイルにアップデート。 このエア ジョーダン 3 レトロは、オリジナルの「ブラックセメント」カラーをアレンジし、Jordanブランドの最もアイコニックなカラーを取り入れています。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ダークアイリス/セメントグレー/ブラック
      • スタイル： CT8532-105
      • 原産地： 中国

      • Great Quality

        D A. - 2021年11月01日

        Was able to get exclusive release on these and able to get my son a matching pair. Great color very nice quality on these!

      • Always a 3 for me

        L E. - 2021年11月01日

        Love those colorway, classic feel and exemplary comfort that I think resonates well in every Jordan 3. Great shoe!

      • J A. - 2021年10月31日

        I really love how fast I got my shoes in mail and had chance of wearing them before coming out thank you Nike

