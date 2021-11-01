伝説のシューズを、伝統をイメージした新しいスタイルにアップデート。 このエア ジョーダン 3 レトロは、オリジナルの「ブラックセメント」カラーをアレンジし、Jordanブランドの最もアイコニックなカラーを取り入れています。
4.8
D A. - 2021年11月01日
Was able to get exclusive release on these and able to get my son a matching pair. Great color very nice quality on these!
L E. - 2021年11月01日
Love those colorway, classic feel and exemplary comfort that I think resonates well in every Jordan 3. Great shoe!
J A. - 2021年10月31日
I really love how fast I got my shoes in mail and had chance of wearing them before coming out thank you Nike
10日間返品ポリシー適用：詳細はこちら
さらに詳しく
