エア ジョーダン 12 レトロ ウィメンズシューズは、レザーのディテールとたっぷりのクッショニングで快適性を高め、オリジナルモデルへの敬意を表した一足。
FidiH135977530 - 2018年12月08日
This is the most stylish of all Jays. I've ordered it online three days ago and it arrived today, same day I bought my pair of Jordan 11 in Nike Town. The best sneakers ever! You can never go wrong with a pair of Jordan. All other brands are nothing compare to them.
Prof - 2018年5月23日
Just purchased these AJ12s for my 12 year old daughter as an end of school gift for all her hard work and she LOVED them! We've been looking at retro Jordans for 4 months as I told her about my first pair of original Tarheel Blue AJ1's as a high school kid growing up in North Carolina. She has liked many pair but when she saw these she knew they were the one. They're beautiful, have a nice slim look vs. many AJ1 retros.
SamanthaO820661610 - 2018年4月17日
I love these shoes so much. I got them three days after they were released and the money I spend on them was worth it.
