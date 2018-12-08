Prof - 2018年5月23日

Just purchased these AJ12s for my 12 year old daughter as an end of school gift for all her hard work and she LOVED them! We've been looking at retro Jordans for 4 months as I told her about my first pair of original Tarheel Blue AJ1's as a high school kid growing up in North Carolina. She has liked many pair but when she saw these she knew they were the one. They're beautiful, have a nice slim look vs. many AJ1 retros.