      エア ジョーダン 1 ズームエア コンフォート

      ウィメンズシューズ

      ￥16,399
      (税込)
      セール価格

      エア ジョーダン 1 ズーム エア コンフォートを履けばいつも快適。 史上屈指の大人気スニーカーを改良して実用性をアップ。アッパーのフルグレインレザー、快適な裏地、反発性のあるクッショニングを組み合わせています。

      • 表示カラー： ファイヤーレッド/ホットカリー/ホワイト/ファイヤーレッド
      • スタイル： CT0979-603
      • 原産地： 中国

      レビュー (5)

      4.4

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 2022年8月28日

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 2022年7月05日

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - 2022年7月02日

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.