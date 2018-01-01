THE TIPPING POINTNike was no stranger to golf in 1998, having already put world class footwearon the feet of some of the game's best players for over a decade. But the timehad come to go all in. Nike Golf was officially born, and it wasn’t long before adream team of club and ball designers was assembled to form what wouldeventually become The Oven.
STARTING AT THE CORENike Golf flexes its innovation musclefor the first time, as Oven engineer RockIshii shakes up the industry. The TourAccuracy ball and its groundbreaking solidrubber core would leave wound core ballsirrelevant within a year.
MEETING OF THE MINDSIn 2000, Nike Golf President Bob Wood meets secretly withveteran club designer Tom Stites and his team.With a history of making clubs for some of the game's greatestplayers, Tom comes to the meeting with a case of raw,unfinished prototypes that would eventually become Nike'sfirst club line. Stites and his small crew of club makers joinThe Oven, constantly innovating and engineering clubs togive Nike’s world class golfers the edge.
A BETTER BLADEThe first clubs out of The Oven arethe Nike Forged Blades. David Duvalquickly puts them to work, winningthe Open Championship shortlyafter. With the world watching, Nikeclubs make their mark on the bigstage for the first time.
I WENT OVER THERE ARMED WITH A SET OF IRONSTHAT WAS TO THAT POINT, THE BEST SET OFCLUBS I'VE EVER HAD IN MY BAG.- DAVID DUVAL
INNOVATIONFINDS A HOMEIn 2002, Stites and his crew find aproper home for The Oven to cookup their latest ideas. Housing all ofNike Golf’s research, developmentand custom fitting operations, TheOven quickly becomes a destinationfor Nike's elite golf athlete.
THE RIGHT COMBOFollowing years of collecting insights fromNike's top athletes, The Oven introducesthe Nike Pro Combo Irons. Shifting thementality that all irons should be the same,golfers could now attack the course withthe forgiveness of a split cavity and theprecision of a blade all in one bag.
RESHAPING THE GAMEAfter changing the face of Nikeirons, the engineers at The Oventurned their attention to the driver.Rethinking the shape would leadto the heavy hitting SQ (Sasquatch)among other square models. Theserevolutionary square designs wereimmediately put to work on the Tour,culminating in a win at the USOpen a few years later.
A NEW GENERATIONMAKES THE CUTTiger worked with The Oven crew to dream up anew and improved set of irons. After extensivetesting and feedback, the VR TW Forged Bladeswere born. Several other Nike athletes make themost of Tiger’s insights, as the VR ForgedBlades find their way into the bags of severalTour athletes.
A METHOD FOR VICTORYClub engineer David Franklin and TheOven team aim to redefine the short game,designing Polymetal grooves for the faceof Nike putters to improve forward roll.The new putter immediately hitsthe greens of the biggest tournaments asCharl Schwartzel methodically birdies the lastfour holes of the 2011 Masters.
FAST TO THE COREIn 2011 ball engineer Rock Ishii changes thegame once again with the introduction of theRZN core, a faster core material designedto increase ball speed off the face.After making waves in the industry whenreleased, later additions to the RZN familywould be adopted by pros Michelle Wie and RoryMcIlroy as they went on to win the US Open andBritish Open in 2014.
PERFORMANCE UNCOVEREDNike Golf announces the world’s first high-speedcavity back driver, the VR_S Covert.The Oven shows no signs of slowing down in2013, releasing the VR_S Covert 2.0 SeriesPairing this new driver with his RZN Black ball,Rory McIlroy takes it to another level,winning the 2014 Open Championship.
IT'S THE BEST DRIVER &BALL COMBO I'VE EVER HAD.- RORY McILROY
TRIAL BY IRONFor years craftsman Mike Taylor and his team havebeen working with the world's best athletes totake the blade iron to a new level, leading themto create MM Proto Technology. The latest innovationto come out of The Oven makes its competitiondebut in the MM Proto 2 Iron, played by Rory McIlroyas he walks away with the 2014 Open Championship.