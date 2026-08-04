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Jordan 13 Blue Shoes

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Air Jordan 13 Retro "Flint"
Air Jordan 13 Retro "Flint" Men's Shoes
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Air Jordan 13 Retro "Flint"
Men's Shoes
¥31,130
(Tax Incl.)