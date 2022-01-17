Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike

      Stash Tote (13L)

      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)

      Lightweight and packable, the Nike Stash Tote offers quick storage when you need it and packs down small when you don't. The front zippered pocket provides secure small-item storage and turns inside out to store the tote quickly. Large enough for an extra layer or a laptop or groceries, this tote is a go-to for travel and quick trips to the market. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester.

      • Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DD1357-010
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      5 Stars

      • C A. - Jan 18, 2022

        Fits perfectly

      • Excellent

        E U. - Jan 02, 2022

        Excellent