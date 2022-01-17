Lightweight and packable, the Nike Stash Tote offers quick storage when you need it and packs down small when you don't. The front zippered pocket provides secure small-item storage and turns inside out to store the tote quickly. Large enough for an extra layer or a laptop or groceries, this tote is a go-to for travel and quick trips to the market. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester.
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
5 Stars
C A. - Jan 18, 2022
Fits perfectly
E U. - Jan 02, 2022
Excellent