Store your shoes on the fly with the Nike Stash Shoe Bag. It packs down small into its own zippered pocket when not in use, making it virtually invisible until you need it. Perfect for travel, this lightweight bag is an essential for sneakerheads. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester.
S T. - Jan 04, 2022
Good quality & great for my golf shoes In orange & black
squash_m - Nov 12, 2021
サイクリングシューズ用に買いました。ハイカットにも対応させているようですが、ローカットだと横幅がかなり余ります。また縦幅も30cm以上あり、私のシューズが24.5cmなので、かなりガバガバになります。除菌スプレーなどを一緒に入れるとかしても良いかと思います。収納用のポケットにはシューズにクリートをねじで固定するための携帯用六角レンチが入るので、重宝します。生地は薄くて軽いのですが、その分雨の日に中身が濡れないか、少し気になります。デザインはシンプルなので、概ね満足です。
S H. - Sep 17, 2021
Got this bag as a solution for transporting my React FK runners when I am to and fro travelling. Excellent and duarble and stores handily within itself