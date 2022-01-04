Skip to main content
      Stash Shoe Bag (13L)

      ¥2,200
      (Tax Incl.)

      Store your shoes on the fly with the Nike Stash Shoe Bag. It packs down small into its own zippered pocket when not in use, making it virtually invisible until you need it. Perfect for travel, this lightweight bag is an essential for sneakerheads. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester.

      • Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DB0192-010
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • Shoe bag

        S T. - Jan 04, 2022

        Good quality & great for my golf shoes In orange & black

      • 使い勝手が良いです。

        squash_m - Nov 12, 2021

        サイクリングシューズ用に買いました。ハイカットにも対応させているようですが、ローカットだと横幅がかなり余ります。また縦幅も30cm以上あり、私のシューズが24.5cmなので、かなりガバガバになります。除菌スプレーなどを一緒に入れるとかしても良いかと思います。収納用のポケットにはシューズにクリートをねじで固定するための携帯用六角レンチが入るので、重宝します。生地は薄くて軽いのですが、その分雨の日に中身が濡れないか、少し気になります。デザインはシンプルなので、概ね満足です。

      • Excellent value and ultra compact

        S H. - Sep 17, 2021

        Got this bag as a solution for transporting my React FK runners when I am to and fro travelling. Excellent and duarble and stores handily within itself