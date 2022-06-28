Store and carry your shoes in style with the Nike Shoe Box Bag. Made with durable materials, the main body features 2 large Nike logos, a removable crossbody strap and a true shoebox flap opening. On the inside, an internal elastic pocket and zippered mesh pocket help keep extra laces and other small items stored and organized.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
4.7 Stars
16127338103 - Jun 28, 2022
少し大きいかな…
M I. - Jan 27, 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - Jan 26, 2022
Shoes bag