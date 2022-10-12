The Nike Force 1 Toggle is everything we could ask for. They have the classic leather feel of one of our all-time faves: the Air Force 1. We added a toggle closure system to update them for kids. It makes them easy to take on and off in a jiffy. Quick, simple and steeped in throwback Nike history. These will be an instant fave for any young sneakerhead.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Force 1 Toggle SE.