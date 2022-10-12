Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil

      Little Kids' Shoes

      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)

      Your future racers will love exploring the outdoors in the Nike Flex Runner 2. As part of our Lil collection (meaning, just for little ones), these shoes encourage discovery and play through nature. Unearth all the things we love about these, like the cute rabbit and mushroom graphics. Can your little adventurer identify them all?

      • Shown: Summit White/Honeydew/Malachite/Light Thistle
      • Style: DV1377-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      Size & Fit

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil.